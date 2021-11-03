Travis Tritt to perform at Embassy Theatre

Country music singer Travis Tritt will be performing at the Embassy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 as part of his Solo Acoustic Tour.

Tritt is showcasing his first original album release in 13 years, "Set in Stone."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 12, and can be purchased online at fwembassytheatre.org and ticketmaster.com. They are also available at the Embassy box office, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.