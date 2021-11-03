Two in custody after standoff

One man is in jail and another is in police custody after barricading themselves inside an apartment early today.

Officers said they were called to the residence in the 3400 block of Cheviot Drive about 1 a.m. after someone reported an assault at the home.

Police were told a suspect in the incident was likely inside the residence with weapons along with another person.

Officers heard yelling inside the apartment and emergency and crisis team members were forced to launch chemical agents into the home after individuals inside refused to respond, police said.

Two men exited the apartment immediately.

Kenneth Copeland Sr. was arrested and charged with false reporting and police are questioning Kenneth Copeland Jr.

The incident remains under investigation.