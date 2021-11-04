Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Kirrsta Hiner of Roanoke looks on as her daughter Layla, 4, plays with a scarf during Wednesday morning's Family Storytime at the Aboite branch of the Allen County Public Library. Previous Next Thursday, November 04, 2021 1:00 am Light and airy Light and airy Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment