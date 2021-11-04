The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, November 04, 2021

    Local cities, counties get road money

    DEVAN FILCHAK | The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne received $1 million and Allen County received almost $625,000 in state matching funds for road improvement projects.

    Indiana distributed its second round of 2021 Community Crossings funding, in which cities and counties can apply for up to $1 million in matching funds for road improvement projects. The program is funded with taxes generated by gasoline sales.

    Several other communities in northeast Indiana also received funding, such as New Haven being awarded $815,604.42.

    Allen County was awarded $375,588.64 in April. Combined with its $624,411.36 announced this week, the county has received $1 million in Community Crossings funds this year.

