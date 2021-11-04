Thursday, November 04, 2021 12:04 pm
1-week lane restrictions for portion of Parnell Avenue
MAUREEN MESPELL | The Journal Gazette
Parnell Avenue between St Joe River Drive and Coliseum Boulevard will have lane restrictions beginning Friday for a week, during power-line work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The lane restrictions will be lifted over the weekend to allow for the Veterans Day parade on Saturday, but will continue on Monday, the city said.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story