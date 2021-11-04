Thursday, November 04, 2021 7:27 am
Silver Alert issued for Indianapolis boy
The Journal Gazette
A Silver Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old Indianapolis boy missing since Monday afternoon, state police said.
Benjamin Morris is 4 feet 9 inches, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.
