Woman found in ditch identified

The Allen County coroner's office Friday identified a Fort Wayne woman found in a ditch near the Regency Inn in the 1000 block of Coliseum Boulevard West.

Peggy Laverne Chambers, 49, was found about 11 a.m. Wednesday. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death are pending further testing, but foul play is not suspected, the coroner's office said.

Fort Wayne police said Wednesday there was no evidence of a criminal act or a vehicular crash that would have caused her death.