State police revise report about fatal Wells County crash

Indiana State Police have revised their version of events leading to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Wells County in which both drivers died.

The afternoon crash on Indiana 124 near County Road 700 East killed Jacqueline Cerna Espinoza, 23, of Bluffton, and Brian Stoner, 52, of Berne.

Based on further investigation at the scene of the crash and after conducting several interviews, police now say Espinoza was traveling west on the state highway when her vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle driven east by Stoner.

State police initially reported Stoner's vehicle was headed west, lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with Espinoza's vehicle, which it initially said was headed east.

Both drivers died at the scene.