Late night laughs

Bluer than blue

“So, it was a disappointing night for Democrats, but Democrats are used to being disappointed. That's why they're changing their logo from the donkey to Eeyore.

“Here's the thing – and maybe I'm alone – but I'm not that upset. I've already endured the worst election in American history, live on TV, sitting over there, drinking a cocktail of bourbon and my own tears. This one just seems like another election: 'Oh no, Terry McAuliffe didn't win? Will the republic survive our post-Terry future?' ”– Stephen Colbert

“Republicans haven't been this excited since they realized that you can print fake vaccine cards off of Google Images.”– Jimmy Fallon

What the Q?

“They had this QAnon event in Dallas. The illiterati gathered by the hundreds because they believed JFK Jr. and JFK Sr. were going to re-emerge and reinstall Donald Trump to power, because obviously the Kennedys would be big Trump fans.”– Jimmy Kimmel

“Now, some of these folks also believe JFK Jr. will be seeking office soon, based on their T-shirts suggesting JFK Jr. would be the former president's running mate in 2024. Makes sense: Kennedy died over 20 years ago, but he's still more lifelike than Mike Pence.

“Shockingly, JFK Jr. did not show up in Dallas, due to his chronic case of 'not alive.'

“But the QAnon crowd didn't lose hope, because rumors began to circulate that JFK Jr. would instead appear at a concert by the Rolling Stones that evening. Guys, come on. You can't always get what you want. But if you try sometimes, you might find, you just might find you get what you need. Which is medication.” – Stephen Colbert

Papal blessing

After President Joe Biden ended his visit with Pope Francis by saying, “God love ya.”

“Yeah, he does. Pretty sure that's the papal job description on LinkedIn: 'God love ya. Must be good with crowds. Some Latin required. Five to 10 years' waving experience.'

“Biden has gotten flack from right-wing Catholic bishops for being pro-choice, but during the meeting, the pope said he should keep receiving communion, and called Biden 'a good Catholic.' OK, that's legit. That's legit. That's the stamp of approval right there. The pope telling you you're a good Catholic is like a bear telling you you're good at pooping in the woods.” – Stephen Colbert

“That is the most unnecessary 'God love ya' in history. You don't need to say 'God love ya' to the pope – he knows God loves him. He had dinner with him last night.”– Trevor Noah

Change is gonna come ...

“Climate change was one of the main things on the agenda, and the G20 leaders took a bold stand, pledging to achieve global net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by or around midcentury. That doesn't sound very urgent. It's like calling 911 and having the operator tell you the EMTs will be there sometime between the hours of noon and the funeral.” – Stephen Colbert

“I'm sorry, guys, but how is climate change the most pressing issue facing humanity but then your plan is to do something about it by more or less 2050? Like that's a pretty good sign something isn't going to actually get done. If somebody says, 'Yeah, yeah, we should hang out sometime. What's your schedule looking like in 2050?' You'll never see the person again.

“Not to mention, I'm looking at the people making the pledge – half of them aren't even going to be around in 2050. That's genius – 'When are we fixing this? How much time do I have left? Yeah, yeah – around then!

“Basically, they made a deal to save the Amazon from Amazon at this conference.”– Trevor Noah

“Yesterday, more than 100 world leaders pledged to halt deforestation by 2030. Of course, to do that, they'll need a detailed plan – that they'll need to print out on thousands upon thousands of pieces of paper.”– Stephen Colbert

“President Biden announced yesterday that more than 70 countries would join the U.S. in a pledge to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade. Yeah, but not Russia or China, right? That's like saying: 'Hey, great news – I got the whole neighborhood to agree to stop murdering, except for Hacksaw Dave and Larry the Strangler. Sleep tight, everybody!' ” – Seth Meyers

Space jam

“Apparently, there are issues with the toilet on the SpaceX capsule. So four astronauts are going to have to use backup undergarments during their trip home. Astronauts were, like: 'You know, not sure we needed to make that public. We're doing tons of other stuff up here.'

“Meanwhile, I saw NASA astronauts used the first peppers grown in space to make tacos on the International Space Station. I guess they figured, 'Well, toilet's broken – Taco Tuesday, anyone?' ” – Jimmy Fallon

“What is so embarrassing about diapers? I honestly think that diapers are underrated. Like, if diapers didn't already exist and someone introduced them now as a hot new technology in 2021, be honest, people would be excited about them: 'Guys, what if I told you you never had to worry about finding a bathroom ever again, because you would always be carrying one with you?' ”– Trevor Noah