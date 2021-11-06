Woodlan places 7th at state marching band finals

The Spirit of Woodlan was the first local band to go on Saturday at the state marching band finals, performing its "Cleopatra" show before a few thousand fans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The 47 band members are in Class D, the smallest of the four classes in the Indiana State School Music Association's annual event. They came in seventh, with Lewis Cass High School winning the class.

“It was very strong and very good,” Woodlan Director Robert Slattery said. “The kids were ready.”

For the first time, the group came down the night before, staying in a hotel. That avoided getting up in the early morning hours to drive to Indianapolis and deal with traffic of a marathon also ongoing.

The band used a throne and columns to bring Greek ambience to the field, with the color guard wearing gold and teal. The performance was highlighted by a trombone solo during a soft interlude.

Five other northeast Indiana bands are marching later in the day.

