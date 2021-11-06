Michigan motorcyclist critically hurt in Steuben crash with deer

A Michigan motorcyclist was critically injured Friday night in a crash with a deer just south of the Indiana border in Steuben County, Indiana State Police said today.

Johnathan Annis, 44, of Montgomery, Michigan, was riding south in the 7800 block of North Fremont Road about 9:15 p.m. when a deer ran into his path, state police said in a statement. It said Annis was not able to avoid the deer and collided with it.

The collision caused Annis to lose control of his motorcycle and become separated from it, police said. He was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Annis was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.