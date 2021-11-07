Silver Alert issued for missing Henry County woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of Patricia Jones, a 48 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a dark zip up hoodie, black leggings and pink Crocs, and driving a white 2007 Chrysler 300 with Indiana license plate 813DGP.

Patricia is missing from Webster, Indiana which is 74 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 5:15 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Patricia Jones, contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 765-529-4901 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.