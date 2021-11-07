Ohio man dies in crash

A Columbus Grove, Ohio, man died in a crash in Allen County, Ohio, Saturday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said today.

Just after 10 p.m., troopers from the Lima Post were called to the crash at the intersection of Ottawa Road and State Road in Allen County, Ohio, the department said in a statement.

It said investigators believe that Dale Mayer, 55, was driving north on Ottawa Road and collided with a semi driven south by Kameron Lynch, 26, of Miami, Florida, which was turning left onto State Road.

Mayer died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.