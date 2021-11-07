1 injured in Van Wert County crash

A Willshire, Ohio, man was seriously injured in a crash just before 1 a.m. Sunday in Van Wert County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers from the Van Wert post were called to the crash on Ohio 49 near Piqua Road, where they found Justin Taylor, 38, had been ejected, the department said in a statement.

Investigators believe Taylor was driving north on Ohio 49 when his car went off the road and hit a culvert, the statement said. It said Taylor was taken by Life Flight to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.