Pets of the week

Cow is a spayed 4-month-old rabbit. Rabbit adoption fees are $25 and do not include supplies. For more information about her, call 427-5502 or go to www.fwacc.org.
Humane Fort Wayne
Jamboree is a spayed 4-year-old American pit bull/mix. She is a foster to adopt, meaning a family can foster her until she is ready to be adopted. For more information, call 744-0454 or go to www.humanefw.org.
Humane Fort Wayne
Mr. Wayne is a neutered 1-year-old domestic shorthair/mix who has not been declawed. For more information, call 744-0454 or go to www.humanefw.org.