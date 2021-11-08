The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Monday, November 08, 2021 4:15 pm

    Police investigating death at Turf Lane home

    DEVAN FILCHAK | The Journal Gazette

    Police are investigating the death of a man found in a southwest Fort Wayne home Monday.

    The Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release officers found the man unresponsive after responding to "an unknown problem" call at the house in the 3600 block of Turf Lane.

    When paramedics arrived, they confirmed the man had died.

    The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.

    "All death investigations, per department protocol, are investigated as homicides until proven otherwise," the news release said. "This is done to preserve evidence in case a crime is uncovered."

    The man's identity, cause and manner of death are to be released by the county coroner's office.

    dfilchak@jg.net

     

     

     

