1 hurt in Adams truck crash

The extent of a Geneva man's injuries were unknown today after he was airlifted to a hospital following his truck flipping multiple times Saturday.

David Jones, 24, was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck east on Adams County Road 900 South, east of County Road 400 East, before the crash around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The truck left the south side of the road and swerved before hitting a concrete culvert, an Adams County Sheriff's Office news release said. The truck overturned multiple times, and Jones was ejected while the vehicle was still in motion.

Jones was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne by helicopter. The sheriff's office said the extent of Jones' injuries were unknown when the news release was sent today.

"The reason for the vehicle running off the roadway is unknown at this time," the release states. "The investigation is still on going."

The truck was heavily damaged, and there was property damage to a fence on the south side of the road.

