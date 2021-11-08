FWFD to purchase new radios with grant money

The Fort Wayne Fire Department has been awarded a $982,938 grant from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The money will be used to replace 190 radios, with 40 radios going to command and administrative operations and 150 to fire suppression and EMT services operations, the city said in a statement.

The fire department will contribute $98,293 in matching funds, the statement said.