Police seek 4 they say tried to rob man outside convenience store

Fort Wayne police are looking for four men they believe tried to rob a man outside the Quick Stop, 3170 E. State Blvd.

A statement from police says on Oct. 27, around 11:15 p.m., the men, armed with a small black handgun, tried to take the victim's truck, shoes and wallet. The suspects then fled toward Baldwin Creek Apartments.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to call the Fort Wayne Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.