    Monday, November 08, 2021 10:50 am

    Embassy Theatre cancels 'All Together Now!' performances

    The Journal Gazette

    The Embassy Theatre’s scheduled performances for the upcoming "All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre" have been canceled.

    Three shows were scheduled Friday and Saturday, the Embassy said in a statement.

    Anyone wanting a refund who purchased tickets with cash or a gift card can call the Embassy Theatre box office at 260-424-5665, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets purchased by credit or debit card at the Embassy or through ticketmaster.com will be given a digital refund.

     

