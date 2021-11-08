Verbatim: All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre Has Been Canceled

The following was released on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (November 8, 2021) – The teams at Summit City Music Theatre and the Embassy Theatre made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming All Together Now! performances that were scheduled for Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 13 at 2 and 8 p.m.

The Embassy looks forward to working with Summit City Music Theatre in the future and is excited to once again bring the Summit City Vocal Classic to the Embassy stage in summer 2022.

Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase. Embassy or ticketmaster.com purchases using a credit or debit card will be digitally refunded. If patrons purchased tickets with cash or gift card, they are asked to contact the Embassy by phone at this time. Please note that the Embassy cannot refund tickets that were purchased through other channels such as secondary ticket sellers.

The Embassy staff is available to answer any questions and apologizes for the inconvenience this may have caused. Feel free to visit fwembassytheatre.org or call the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260.424.5665. The current box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6.p.m., Monday through Friday.