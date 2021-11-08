Police seek information on overnight shooting

Fort Wayne police are looking for information about a shooting that occurred sometime late Sunday evening.

Police say just before midnight, a woman showed up at Parkview Randallia Hospital on Randallia Drive with a gunshot wound to her abdomen and leg.

The woman was not able to say where the shooting happened or who had shot her, a statement from police said.

The woman was transferred to another local hospital for surgery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.