Monday, November 08, 2021 6:59 am
Police seek information on overnight shooting
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are looking for information about a shooting that occurred sometime late Sunday evening.
Police say just before midnight, a woman showed up at Parkview Randallia Hospital on Randallia Drive with a gunshot wound to her abdomen and leg.
The woman was not able to say where the shooting happened or who had shot her, a statement from police said.
The woman was transferred to another local hospital for surgery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story