Woodson approach wins over Hoosiers

Indiana has spent half a decade wandering in the wilderness, a basketball program that fancies itself a blueblood without a single NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.

Enter Mike Woodson, a decorated alumnus – he scored more than 2,000 points as a player at Indiana from 1977 to 1980 – with nearly a decade of NBA head coaching experience, but no experience of any kind as a college coach. Athletic director Scott Dolson tabbed the Indianapolis native to lead his alma mater back to the top of the Big Ten and maybe beyond.

After giving Indiana's roster a significant facelift in the offseason and enjoying a welcome home party from an excited fan base at Hoosier Hysteria in October, Woodson's job begins in earnest tonight, when the Hoosiers open their 2021-22 season at Assembly Hall against Eastern Michigan.

“My life has been spent (in Bloomington),” Woodson said. “(Some) seem to think, 'Hey, I've been away for 40 years.' Quietly I've been here every year. (They) just didn't know it. My walk of life around town, my wife's walk around town has been great, man. I mean, people are excited. I'm excited.

“I came back here for one reason and one reason only: to put this team back on top. I know there's a lot of work that's got to be done. I'm not new to this. I feel good about where I am and where I sit today.”

Dolson is betting Woodson, at age 63, can merge his knowledge of the program and the tradition that makes it unique with the basketball ingenuity that helped him take his NBA teams to the playoffs five times in nine seasons as a head coach.

The real question has always been whether the coaching style that made Woodson successful with 20-something NBA players will mesh with a team comprised partly of teenagers.

The new coach has answered many of those questions in the affirmative in the offseason. All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis called Woodson “a players' coach” and added that he has created a family atmosphere within the program, which has instilled the players with a healthy dose of confidence. Freshman Tamar Bates, who arrived on campus in June, has bought into Woodson's style.

“He's a great person,” said Bates, who committed to Indiana after Woodson was hired in March. “Building relationships is probably the most important thing he does. … We all have the physical attributes, but we all have to think the game and stay locked in for long periods of time. Knowing everyone's strengths, he puts us in the right position to be successful.

“We will follow (Woodson's) lead, everything he preaches. Everything that worked for him in the NBA, I don't see why it can't work here.”

Woodson is not changing the approach that made him successful in the pros, either. He brought in a staff of experienced college coaches, including former PFW head coach Dane Fife as an assistant, but he insists he hasn't simplified concepts or gone easy on his players because they are not professionals.

It helps that Woodson has experience with a team full of youngsters from his time with the Atlanta Hawks in the mid-2000s. His tenure there, during which he built the youthful Hawks from one of the worst teams in the league into an Eastern Conference contender, has informed his process in building Indiana. He has repeatedly insisted, however, that on a basic level, “basketball is basketball.”

“I can't change, man,” Woodson said of his approach to coaching IU. “The only thing that changes is the name and the uniforms. I just feel like all players want to be coached. You got to be able to touch 'em, pat 'em, but you got to be able to challenge 'em, push 'em, especially young players. Young players, they truly think they play hard.

“To me there's always another level. When you get to that peak where you're playing hard all the time, things come easy for you from a basketball standpoint. That's the beauty of coaching, trying to get players at that level because when you do, you win.”

Woodson's style has won the offseason. He has brought in high-profile transfers, persuaded Jackson-Davis to return for his junior season, secured commitments from a handful of coveted recruits and infused the program and the fan base with an energy it has lacked recently. Now, all Woodson has to do is win on the court.

“The vibe around campus, I think people are actually, really excited,” Jackson-Davis said. “I can't say that it's been like that in years past.”

Notes: IU's starting lineup against Eastern Michigan will feature Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson at forward and transfers Xavier Johnson (from Pittsburgh), Parker Stewart (Tennessee-Martin) and Miller Kopp (Northwestern) at guard. ... Jackson-Davis was one of 50 players named Monday to the watch list for the Naismith Trophy, given annually to the best player in college basketball.

dsinn@jg.net