Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Seth Langohr, with Lan Con Electrical Contractors, checks on the positioning of a strand of lights on a tree for Visiting Nurse on Monday afternoon at the University of Saint Francis' downtown campus on Berry Street. Previous Next Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am Bright idea to decorate early Bright idea to decorate early Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment