Police: Drone permits needed during Christmas lighting events

People will need permits to fly drones during the Broadway Christmas Lighting Nov. 19 and Downtown Santa Lighting Nov. 24, Fort Wayne police said Tuesday.

Both events are public events and fall under the city's drone ordinance. Both events require completing a form on the police department's website, fwpd.org/drone-ordinance.

Call the Fort Wayne Police Department Air Support Unit at 427-2385 or email fwpdasu@cityoffortwayne.org with questions.