    Tuesday, November 09, 2021 3:08 pm

    VA offering COVID-19 booster shots to veterans

    The Journal Gazette

    The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is offering COVID-19 boosters for veterans, the organization said today.

    A statement said the boosters will be Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. Veterans who had the Pfizer shot will be accommodated.

    The Fort Wayne walk-in clinic at the auditorium will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 to 11 a.m. and closed on holidays.

     

