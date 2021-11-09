Tuesday, November 09, 2021 3:08 pm
VA offering COVID-19 booster shots to veterans
The Journal Gazette
The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is offering COVID-19 boosters for veterans, the organization said today.
A statement said the boosters will be Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. Veterans who had the Pfizer shot will be accommodated.
The Fort Wayne walk-in clinic at the auditorium will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 to 11 a.m. and closed on holidays.
