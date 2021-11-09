'Together' shows canceled

The Summit City Music Theatre and Embassy Theatre on Monday announced they have decided to cancel the upcoming “All Together Now!” performances that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The Embassy said it looks forward to working with Summit City Music Theatre in the future and looks forward to again bringing the Summit City Vocal Classic to the Embassy stage in summer 2022.

Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase, according to a news release. Embassy or ticketmaster.com purchases using a credit or debit card will be digitally refunded. If patrons purchased tickets with cash or gift card, they are asked to contact the Embassy by phone at this time.

The release said the Embassy cannot refund tickets purchased through other channels such as secondary ticket sellers.

Questions can be directed to the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 424-5665. Current box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.