Visit FW leader honored

Dan O'Connell, president and CEO of Visit Fort Wayne, received the Visit Indiana Leadership Award from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corp.

O'Connell was recognized during a Friday ceremony in Indianapolis for his work with the hospitality and tourism industry, including 33 years with Visit Fort Wayne for 33 years. O'Connell plans to retire next year.

In addition, Cara and Tim Hall, owners of Fort Wayne Outfitters & Bike Depot, received a Hoosier Hospitality Award.