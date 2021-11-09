The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:59 pm

    Visit FW leader honored

    The Journal Gazette

    Dan O'Connell, president and CEO of Visit Fort Wayne, received the Visit Indiana Leadership Award from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corp.

    O'Connell was recognized during a Friday ceremony in Indianapolis for his work with the hospitality and tourism industry, including 33 years with Visit Fort Wayne for 33 years. O'Connell plans to retire next year.

    In addition, Cara and Tim Hall, owners of Fort Wayne Outfitters & Bike Depot, received a Hoosier Hospitality Award.

