Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:58 pm
Meijer helping give meals
The Journal Gazette
Meijer announced Monday its Simply Give program is on track to fund up to 10 million meals between now and Thanksgiving with the help of its customers.
To accomplish this goal, the retailer on Sunday launched its longest-ever Double Match period, which will run through Nov. 25, meaning all Simply Give donation cards purchased on those days will be effectively tripled by Meijer, up to 10 million meals or $1 million.
