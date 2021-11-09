Marchesano to miss PFW game against Manchester

Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball coach Maria Marchesano will not coach Tuesday against Manchester because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the PFW women’s basketball coaching staff, the university has announced.

There have been no cases among women’s basketball players following multiple tests, the university said in a statement.

In consultation with medical teams from both universities, Tuesday’s game will be played as scheduled, the statement said. It said assistant coach Steven Asher will serve as head coach for the Mastodons.