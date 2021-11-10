Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 59

High one year ago 77

Normal 53

Record: (2020) 77

Low temperature 40

Low one year ago 48

Normal 35

Record: (1991) 15

Stage of the Maumee 3.65 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 15

For November 196

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For November none (-0.86)

For the year 38.80 (3.89)

Relative humidity

Highest 89% at 8 a.m.

Lowest 62% at 2 p.m.

Average 76%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:23 a.m.

Sunset 5:26 p.m.

Moonrise 1:37 p.m.

Moonset 11:12 p.m.