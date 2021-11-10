Wednesday, November 10, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 59
High one year ago 77
Normal 53
Record: (2020) 77
Low temperature 40
Low one year ago 48
Normal 35
Record: (1991) 15
Stage of the Maumee 3.65 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 15
For November 196
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For November none (-0.86)
For the year 38.80 (3.89)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 62% at 2 p.m.
Average 76%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:23 a.m.
Sunset 5:26 p.m.
Moonrise 1:37 p.m.
Moonset 11:12 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Full Moon
Nov. 19
Last Quarter
Nov. 27
New Moon
Dec. 4
