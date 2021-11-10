Fort Wayne man is county's 37th homicide

A man found unresponsive in an apartment at 2108 Point West Drive just before 1:30 a.m. today has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office.

Jonathon Christopher Jackson, 22, of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Jackson died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death is the 37th homicide of 2021 in Allen County, the statement said.