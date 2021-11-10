Traffic safety grants awarded throughout Indiana

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded $6.5 million in traffic safety grants to more than 200 police departments throughout the state -- including more than $479,000 in northeast Indiana.

Allen County is receiving nearly half of that, $237,160 going to the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Sheriff's Department, New Haven Police Department and Woodburn Police Department, according to a Wednesday news release.

Statewide, the departments will use the grants to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies to address reckless driving in Indiana.

Nationwide, last year saw a drastic increase in the number of traffic fatalities, despite having fewer drivers on the road. Tragically, 2021 is shaping up to be even worse, according to a report just released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In the first half of 2021, the news release said, an estimated 20,160 people died in traffic crashes across the U.S., which is 3,140 more or an 18.4% increase compared to the same time last year. According to NHTSA, that’s the largest six-month increase ever recorded in the reporting system’s history.

In Indiana, traffic fatalities remain high and continue to exceed pre-pandemic levels, the release said. As of early October, a total of 683 people have been killed in crashes, preliminary data shows. Although this is around the same rate as in 2020, it represents a marked increase (8%) from 2019.

