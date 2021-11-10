DeKalb County offering 2 COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The DeKalb County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Monday and Dec. 8 for children ages 5 to 11.

The clinic will be held at 220 E. 7th St. in Auburn, DeKalb County Homeland Security said today.

The Indiana Department of Health will be hosting a clinic from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 to 20. The mobile clinic will offer vaccination and testing for ages 5 and up in Middaugh Hall at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St.

Residents should use the entrance off of 18th Street, the statement said. The clinic is open to walk-ins or appointments. To make an appointment, call 211 or go to ourshot.gov.