    Wednesday, November 10, 2021 12:41 pm

    Soup kitchen's Thanksgiving Day dinner carry-out only

    The Journal Gazette

    The St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen's annual Thanksgiving Day dinner will be carry-out only this year because of the ongoing pandemic, the organization said today.

    Dinners can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1101 S. Lafayette St. on Thanksgiving Day.

    Volunteers will not be needed this year other than the ones already lined up, a statement from the organization said.

    The organization plans to feed approximately 900 people this year.

     

