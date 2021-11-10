Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opening Nov. 20

The ice-skating rink at Headwaters Park will open for the season on Nov. 20 at full capacity.

The Headwaters Park Outdoor Ice Skating Rink will be open seven days a week — except for Thanksgiving and Christmas Day — until Feb. 27.

Geoff Paddock, executive director of the Headwaters Park Alliance, said he looks forward to being open at full capacity this season. The rink could only be at 50% capacity in the 2020-2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The alliance also does not have to worry about setting up a contact tracing system, Paddock said. About 22,000 people ice skated at Headwaters Park last season.

The ice rink's record attendance is 36,000 people in a season, and Paddock hopes at least 30,000 people visit the rink this season.

The Downtown Improvement District is the sponsor of the ice rink, which Paddock said is helpful considering the extra costs associated with COVID-19 precautions.

