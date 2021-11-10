Coroner's office: 2 died in homicides

Two Fort Wayne men have been identified as the victims of separate homicides on McClellan Street and on Turf Lane in recent days, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Tremaine Junior Barnett, 37, was found shot inside a vehicle in the 5300 block of McClellan Street just before 11 p.m. Friday, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy. Barnett was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Barnett died from gunshot wounds to the head, and his death is the 35th homicide of the year in Allen County, the statement said.

Kenneth Ralph Behny, 74, was found unresponsive inside his home at 3633 Turf Lane on Monday afternoon, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Behny died from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death is the 36th homicide of 2021 in the county, the statement said.

Both deaths remain under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.