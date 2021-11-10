Forest River RV to add 500 jobs in Noble County

Forest River RV is expanding in Ligonier, and expects to bring about 500 new jobs to Noble County during the next few years, the county's economic development corporation said today.

In a statement, the economic development corporation said the Elkhart-based RV manufacturer announced it has acquired three existing buildings with nearly 160,000 square feet in Ligonier Industrial Park to house its IBEX Travel Trailer production, parts and service center. The price was not disclosed.

Forest River RV has a Puma plant in Ligonier that employs about 160, the statement said. The company cited "record growth and a tightening labor pool" as reasons for expanding in Ligonier.

IBEX expects to ramp up production by late November, with the first travel trailer anticipated to come off the production line in early December, the statement said. Job applicants may apply online at https://forestriverinc.applicantstack.com/x/openings.

In the statement, Forest River RV also said it is investing more than $4.4 million to acquire 65 more acres in the Ligonier Industrial Park to construct three 95,000-square-foot buildings and add more than $400,000 in new machinery and equipment.

Detailed plans related to this additional acquisition have not yet been released, but the company expects the operation will bring more than 300 more new jobs to Noble County when completed, the statement said.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation and local officials have provided incentives, the statement said. It said the Ligonier Industrial Development Corporation has agreed to invest in site preparation; the City of Ligonier is expected to consider a 10-year tax abatement on real property and personal property investments; and the Noble County Economic Development Corporation is exploring a possible investment to add an additional access point to the new site.