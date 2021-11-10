Fight leaves 1 dead, one stabbed

Fort Wayne police are investigating a fight that left one man shot to death and another nearly stabbed to death early today.

Officers were called to West Wind Apartments about 1:23 a.m. after a caller said someone was yelling for help in one of the hallways.

Police said the stabbing victim had at least one wound and they found the shooting victim inside a residence at the northwest side complex.

The man suffered at least one gunshot blast and was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

The stabbing victim was critical, but police said his condition improved and a doctor said the injuries are not life threatening.

Officers believe the two victims were arguing before the incident.

No further information was provided.