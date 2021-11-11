Suspect charged in 2017 gentleman's-club slaying

Four years ago in April, gunfire erupted at the Bleu Diamond Gentleman’s Club on Lima Road.

In the bloody aftermath, one man died at the scene and three others wound up at local hospitals, two in critical condition and one in serious condition.

A possible suspect in the club’s grainy surveillance video was released, but the alleged killer from April 9, 2017, had never been charged until this week.

James E. Starks III, 27, of the 5900 block of Southcrest Road, was charged Tuesday with murder, criminal recklessness where defendant shoots a firearm into a building, carrying a handgun without a license and using a firearm in the commission of an offense.

Starks is currently incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison on a July 2020 battery conviction and a May 2019 handgun violation, both in Allen Superior Court, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Starks was sentenced to three years on the battery charge and four years on the handgun charge, and has a projected release of April 2025, the IDOC website says.

Fort Wayne police arrived at the strip club at 4 a.m. that Sunday. Marcus Rogan, 22, of Fort Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allen County coroner's office ruled later that he died of gunshot wounds.

Two hospitals contacted police to say three other victims who’d been shot at the same club arrived by private conveyance. Two were in life-threatening condition and another was in serious condition.

The club, at 9439 Lima Road on the city’s northwest side, has since closed.

Court documents indicate a prison transport was ordered Wednesday for Starks to return to Allen County. No court hearing has been scheduled.

jduffy@jg.net