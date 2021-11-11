Gusty winds expected in afternoon storm

Gusty winds are expected for the next several hours in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.

It said a strong fall storm will push through the area today, and southerly winds will become very gusty as a front passes, with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph.

The highest gusts are expected through 4 p.m., the weather service said. It said winds will diminish but remain breezy this evening.

Gusty winds will be capable of blowing about unsecured outdoor objects and blowing down some tree limbs, the weather service said.