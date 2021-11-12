NACS ratifies two-year teachers' contract

The Northwest Allen County Schools Board ratified a two-year contract tonight in which the district will spend nearly 5% more on teacher salaries this school year and 5.6% more next year.

The increase in individual paychecks will vary as the district divvies up $1.25 million among eligible teachers this year and $1.5 million in 2022-23.

The bulk of the $1.25 million used to increase pay this year -- $850,000 -- will reward job performance with a $1,580 addition to the base salary and a $324 stipend. This will affect about 450 teachers rated as effective and highly effective.

Next year, $975,000 is earmarked for job performance, but the district won't know individual allocations until July or August, Superintendent Chris Himsel said.

Teachers can further boost their pay with professional learning, longevity, advanced degrees and National Board Certification.

All teachers eligible for increases this year will get an attendance incentive. That will be paid as a $126 stipend. With the pandemic, Himsel said, the district didn't want to penalize teachers for illness or quarantines.

The proposed starting base salaries are $42,700 in the first year and $44,500 in second year, up from $41,500 in 2020-21.

The proposed maximum base salaries for teachers with a bachelor's degree are $68,320 and $71,200, up from $66,400 last academic year. Salaries will be capped at $72,590 and $75,650 for those with master's degrees, up from $70,550.