Verbatim: MercyMe concert postponed

Memorial Coliseum issued this news release tonight:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (November 12, 2021) – The MercyMe concert scheduled for tonight, November 12 at 7:00pm is postponed and will be rescheduled for Fall 2022.

All purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.

Refunds will be available for 30 days starting Monday, November 15, 2021, at original point of purchase. Those who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will receive an email from Ticketmaster regarding refunds.

Visit www.memorialcoliseum.com for the latest information.

Statement from team MercyMe: “Due to several tour personnel testing positive for COVID-19, the MercyMe inhale(exhale) tour’s final seven dates will be postponed. Please keep your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled date. We expect new dates to be announced early next week. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this difficult time.”