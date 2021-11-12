Grabill man dies in rollover crash

A 23-year-old Grabill man has been identified as the victim of a one-vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon in Grabill, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Benjamin A. Brandenberger died accidentally at the scene from blunt-force injuries because of the crash, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy. His death is the 41st in the county in motor-vehicle crashes during 2021.

County police were called to the 13500 block of Antwerp Road about 1:30 p.m. and found the crash, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation by county police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.