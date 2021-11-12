PFW women's game at Ball State canceled

The Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball game at Ball State, scheduled for tonight, has been canceled because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the program and will not be rescheduled, PFW said today.

The team is following all procedures and protocols implemented by the university, the Allen County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Health, PFW said in a statement.

The program will resume activity in accordance with the university and athletic department's established protocols, the statement said. It said the team is on track to return for the Nov. 18 contest against Illinois-Chicago.