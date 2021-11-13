Late night laughs

One nation under inflation

“I feel like a million bucks, and that's not nearly enough, because everything is getting so expensive.

“All your favorite stuff is more expensive. Prices have gone up for autos, energy, furniture, rent and medical care. That is terrible! One of my favorite things is being mobile, warm, comfortable, dry and alive.”– Stephen Colbert

“The only good part of inflation – I was always jealous of those old guys who would go, like, 'Back in my day, you could buy a house with a dollar!' It looks like now if inflation gets bad enough, we'll get to be those old guys: 'Oh, yeah? Back in my day, a million dollars could buy a whole lot more than just a haircut!' ” – Trevor Noah

“OK, how much more bad news is Biden going to get? At the end of the month, we're going to find out the turkey he pardoned was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.” – Seth Meyers

Poll positions

A new poll registers President Joe Biden's approval rating at 30%.

“The poll did have one bit of good news for Biden: He's not Kamala Harris.”– Stephen Colbert

“Kamala Harris has an approval rating of 28%, which is – makes no sense, because she basically has nothing to do. I mean, it's like criticizing a backup quarterback: 'Tom Brady is OK – I don't love the way Blaine Gabbert has his legs folded on the bench.'

“Kamala's approval rating of 28% is even lower than the 30% who approved of Dick Cheney after he shot a guy in the face.

“There's only one president in the history of polling whose approval rating was worse than Biden's at this point. You want to guess which president it was? I'll give you a hint – his name rhymes with 'garbage dump.' ” – Jimmy Kimmel

Cruz control

After Texas Sen. Ted Cruz reacted angrily following Big Bird's tweet that he had received a COVID vaccine

“All right, first of all, Ted Cruz, you need to calm down. Five-year-olds aren't even seeing Big Bird's tweet. Five-year-olds aren't even on Twitter – they're on TikTok.” – Trevor Noah

“And it's interesting because not only is Ted Cruz vaccinated himself, Ted Cruz was born with an immunity that protects him from contracting any friends.”– Jimmy Kimmel

“This is the craziest anti-vax Muppet outrage since they claimed Pfizer gave the Swedish Chef giant meatballs.

“I'm surprised Cruz is at odds with Big Bird here. They have so much in common: When it gets cold, they both fly south.” – Stephen Colbert

“Ted Cruz has it in for 'Sesame Street' because he's constantly getting mistaken for the Count.” – James Corden

Rodgers, over and out

“It's a big day, actually, for Big Bird because immediately after getting vaccinated, he was signed by the Green Bay Packers.”– Jimmy Fallon

“So (Aaron) Rodgers basically says that he's an independent thinker who doesn't want to be told what to do with his body. And I don't know, you ever notice how all the independent thinkers are doing the exact same thing? Right? It's not like they're all coming up with different ideas, like, 'I'm an independent thinker, what are my thoughts, Joe Rogan? Tell me about my independent thoughts!'

“But you can tell how politics has just infected the entire vaccine debate, right, because you'll never see Aaron Rodgers doing this to anything else. He's never applying independent thinking to the rest of his body. Like just once I'd love to see him out there on the field, like, 'Forget pads and helmets, I've decided to cover myself in manuka honey.'

“But there are real victims here. And yes, I'm talking about those of us who play fantasy sports. Because it used to be when you drafted players you only had to take into account their injury history or their team's off-season moves. Now – now you've got to be like, 'OK, what are the chances that this player gets his news from Facebook?' ” – Trevor Noah

“How does someone who almost hosted 'Jeopardy' come up with 40 incorrect responses in a row?” – Jimmy Kimmel