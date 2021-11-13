Verbatim: AEP Foundation donates $100,000 to Super Shot

Indiana Michigan Power issued the following Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 –

FORT WAYNE – Every child deserves a shot at a healthy start to life.

With that in mind, the American Electric Power Foundation (AEP), on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), is donating $100,000 to Super Shot, Powering the Next Community Initiative to provide immunizations to the Greater Fort Wayne area, creating the organization’s first-ever permanent office building.

Founded in 1992, Super Shot aims to provide access to immunizations for children and their families and to protect the community from preventable diseases.

It relies on a number of community organizations to improve immunizations rates. According to the organization, Allen County ranks among the bottom 10 counties in Indiana for immunizations.

Super Shot has been providing its services from donated locations. But, thanks to the AEP Foundation’s and I&M’s donation, Super Shot, for the first time, will have a permanent location on the northeast side of downtown Fort Wayne.

“Super Shot is incredibly grateful to have the support of the AEP Foundation and Indiana Michigan Power. Their commitment to our Building the Heart of Community Health campaign will provide health equity, expand services, and create a permanent home for Super Shot where more families can receive life-saving immunizations,” said Connie Heflin, executive director, Super Shot.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of vaccines in preventing potentially devastating illness in families and communities. This donation will help Super Shot create a healthier community and protect thousands of northeast Indiana children and adults against disease.”

Super Shot plans to use $100,000 to make renovations to an existing building at the intersection of Hobson Road and Lake Avenue, near Parkview Health. This initiative will create a family-friendly accessible center for vaccine services, educational outreach and a community partnership.

The donation will also help Super Shot reach its goal of doubling its services from 20,000 families to 40,000 by the end of 2022.

“The AEP Foundation and Indiana Michigan Power are focused on enriching the lives of our communities and customers. With the donation, we will partner to help ensure our customers have the necessities to build successful and healthy lives,” said Kelly Rentschler, I&M Community Affairs manager.

“Without good health, children cannot go to school to learn and thrive. This is why the AEP Foundation and I&M is proud to provide a safe space for families to have access to essential health care.”

Super Shot provides access to vaccinations including COVID-19, chickenpox, influenza, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (whooping cough). For more information, please call (260) 424-SHOT (7468), or

view the Super Shot clinic schedules at supershot.org.