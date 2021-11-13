Indiana HS basketball scores

Here's a look at high school hoops from across the state –

________________________________________

Friday's scores

GIRLS

Alexandria 52, Southern Wells 27

Anderson 38, Richmond 33

Anderson Prep Academy 47, Cambridge City 39

Angola 46, DeKalb 31

Argos 46, Winamac 27

Benton Central 62, Seeger 27

Bethany Christian 31, Elkhart Christian 25

Bluffton 46, Hagerstown 25

Bremen 61, S. Bend Clay 23

Brown Co. 47, Greencastle 39

Chesterton 55, Munster 18

Columbia City 58, Whitko 26

Columbus North 66, Martinsville 35

Daleville 50, Centerville 29

Edgewood 65, S. Putnam 33

Eminence 40, Clay City 35

Franklin 82, Greensburg 30

Franklin Co. 54, Northeastern 53

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 69, New Haven 15

Gibson Southern 80, N. Posey 36

Glenn 50, S. Bend Adams 38

Guerin Catholic 37, Greenfield 25

Indpls Park Tudor 50, Indpls Herron 18

Lafayette Harrison 55, Kokomo 40

Lafayette Jeff 63, Indpls Tech 35

Madison 53, Switzerland Co. 27

McCutcheon 48, Logansport 32

Mitchell 64, Perry Central 44

Morgan Twp. 64, W. Central 45

Muncie Central 62, Marion 27

N. Harrison 38, Eastern (Pekin) 36

N. Montgomery 44, Attica 17

N. White 42, Caston 29

Noblesville 67, Hamilton Hts. 41

Northfield 61, Oak Hill 39

Orleans 57, Madison Shawe 19

Plainfield 51, Danville 39

Princeton 65, Ev. Bosse 37

Randolph Southern 48, Wes-Del 43

Rising Sun 64, S. Decatur 44

Rock Creek Academy 65, Cannelton 27

S. Bend St. Joseph's 67, Lake Station 41

S. Central (Union Mills) 59, Triton 38

S. Knox 64, Pike Central 23

Scottsburg 51, Lawrenceburg 47

Shelbyville 57, Edinburgh 48

Silver Creek 80, Seymour 50

Southwestern (Hanover) 56, Oldenburg 35

Speedway 63, Indpls Ritter 31

Taylor 37, Eastern (Greentown) 24

Terre Haute North 72, Avon 57

Union (Modoc) 57, Liberty Christian 27

Union Co. 43, Batesville 31

W. Noble 52, NorthWood 38

Waldron 59, Southwestern (Shelby) 39

Warsaw 53, Tippecanoe Valley 30

Wawasee 59, Westview 33

Western 63, Frankfort 15

Wheeler 29, Illiana Christian 17

Winchester 87, Knightstown 20

Wood Memorial 50, N. Daviess 45

Woodlan 50, Bellmont 31

Corydon Central Tournament

First Round

Corydon 48, Southridge 28

Greenwood Christian 55, Crawford Co. 50

Lanesville 56, Ev. Reitz 32

New Albany 47, Boonville 38

------

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com