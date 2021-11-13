Saturday, November 13, 2021 8:14 am
Indiana HS basketball scores
Associated Press
Here's a look at high school hoops from across the state –
Friday's scores
GIRLS
Alexandria 52, Southern Wells 27
Anderson 38, Richmond 33
Anderson Prep Academy 47, Cambridge City 39
Angola 46, DeKalb 31
Argos 46, Winamac 27
Benton Central 62, Seeger 27
Bethany Christian 31, Elkhart Christian 25
Bluffton 46, Hagerstown 25
Bremen 61, S. Bend Clay 23
Brown Co. 47, Greencastle 39
Chesterton 55, Munster 18
Columbia City 58, Whitko 26
Columbus North 66, Martinsville 35
Daleville 50, Centerville 29
Edgewood 65, S. Putnam 33
Eminence 40, Clay City 35
Franklin 82, Greensburg 30
Franklin Co. 54, Northeastern 53
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 69, New Haven 15
Gibson Southern 80, N. Posey 36
Glenn 50, S. Bend Adams 38
Guerin Catholic 37, Greenfield 25
Indpls Park Tudor 50, Indpls Herron 18
Lafayette Harrison 55, Kokomo 40
Lafayette Jeff 63, Indpls Tech 35
Madison 53, Switzerland Co. 27
McCutcheon 48, Logansport 32
Mitchell 64, Perry Central 44
Morgan Twp. 64, W. Central 45
Muncie Central 62, Marion 27
N. Harrison 38, Eastern (Pekin) 36
N. Montgomery 44, Attica 17
N. White 42, Caston 29
Noblesville 67, Hamilton Hts. 41
Northfield 61, Oak Hill 39
Orleans 57, Madison Shawe 19
Plainfield 51, Danville 39
Princeton 65, Ev. Bosse 37
Randolph Southern 48, Wes-Del 43
Rising Sun 64, S. Decatur 44
Rock Creek Academy 65, Cannelton 27
S. Bend St. Joseph's 67, Lake Station 41
S. Central (Union Mills) 59, Triton 38
S. Knox 64, Pike Central 23
Scottsburg 51, Lawrenceburg 47
Shelbyville 57, Edinburgh 48
Silver Creek 80, Seymour 50
Southwestern (Hanover) 56, Oldenburg 35
Speedway 63, Indpls Ritter 31
Taylor 37, Eastern (Greentown) 24
Terre Haute North 72, Avon 57
Union (Modoc) 57, Liberty Christian 27
Union Co. 43, Batesville 31
W. Noble 52, NorthWood 38
Waldron 59, Southwestern (Shelby) 39
Warsaw 53, Tippecanoe Valley 30
Wawasee 59, Westview 33
Western 63, Frankfort 15
Wheeler 29, Illiana Christian 17
Winchester 87, Knightstown 20
Wood Memorial 50, N. Daviess 45
Woodlan 50, Bellmont 31
Corydon Central Tournament
First Round
Corydon 48, Southridge 28
Greenwood Christian 55, Crawford Co. 50
Lanesville 56, Ev. Reitz 32
New Albany 47, Boonville 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
