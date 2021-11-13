The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Saturday, November 13, 2021 8:14 am

Indiana HS basketball scores

Associated Press

Here's a look at high school hoops from across the state –

________________________________________

Friday's scores

GIRLS

Alexandria 52, Southern Wells 27

 

Anderson 38, Richmond 33

 

Anderson Prep Academy 47, Cambridge City 39

 

Angola 46, DeKalb 31

 

Argos 46, Winamac 27

 

Benton Central 62, Seeger 27

 

Bethany Christian 31, Elkhart Christian 25

 

Bluffton 46, Hagerstown 25

 

Bremen 61, S. Bend Clay 23

 

Brown Co. 47, Greencastle 39

 

Chesterton 55, Munster 18

 

Columbia City 58, Whitko 26

 

Columbus North 66, Martinsville 35

 

Daleville 50, Centerville 29

 

Edgewood 65, S. Putnam 33

 

Eminence 40, Clay City 35

 

Franklin 82, Greensburg 30

 

Franklin Co. 54, Northeastern 53

 

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 69, New Haven 15

 

Gibson Southern 80, N. Posey 36

 

Glenn 50, S. Bend Adams 38

 

Guerin Catholic 37, Greenfield 25

 

Indpls Park Tudor 50, Indpls Herron 18

 

Lafayette Harrison 55, Kokomo 40

 

Lafayette Jeff 63, Indpls Tech 35

 

Madison 53, Switzerland Co. 27

 

McCutcheon 48, Logansport 32

 

Mitchell 64, Perry Central 44

 

Morgan Twp. 64, W. Central 45

 

Muncie Central 62, Marion 27

 

N. Harrison 38, Eastern (Pekin) 36

 

N. Montgomery 44, Attica 17

 

N. White 42, Caston 29

 

Noblesville 67, Hamilton Hts. 41

 

Northfield 61, Oak Hill 39

 

Orleans 57, Madison Shawe 19

 

Plainfield 51, Danville 39

 

Princeton 65, Ev. Bosse 37

 

Randolph Southern 48, Wes-Del 43

 

Rising Sun 64, S. Decatur 44

 

Rock Creek Academy 65, Cannelton 27

 

S. Bend St. Joseph's 67, Lake Station 41

 

S. Central (Union Mills) 59, Triton 38

 

S. Knox 64, Pike Central 23

 

Scottsburg 51, Lawrenceburg 47

 

Shelbyville 57, Edinburgh 48

 

Silver Creek 80, Seymour 50

 

Southwestern (Hanover) 56, Oldenburg 35

 

Speedway 63, Indpls Ritter 31

 

Taylor 37, Eastern (Greentown) 24

 

Terre Haute North 72, Avon 57

 

Union (Modoc) 57, Liberty Christian 27

 

Union Co. 43, Batesville 31

 

W. Noble 52, NorthWood 38

 

Waldron 59, Southwestern (Shelby) 39

 

Warsaw 53, Tippecanoe Valley 30

 

Wawasee 59, Westview 33

 

Western 63, Frankfort 15

 

Wheeler 29, Illiana Christian 17

 

Winchester 87, Knightstown 20

 

Wood Memorial 50, N. Daviess 45

 

Woodlan 50, Bellmont 31

 

Corydon Central Tournament

 

First Round

 

Corydon 48, Southridge 28

 

Greenwood Christian 55, Crawford Co. 50

 

Lanesville 56, Ev. Reitz 32

 

New Albany 47, Boonville 38

 

------

 

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

Share this article

Share
Email story

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  