Verbatim: Shooting investigation on Prospect Ave

The following was released on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021:



On Sunday, 11/14/2021, at approximately 8:59 AM, the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 800 Block of Prospect Ave. reference a shooting.

Officers arrived and located a male/adult victim inside a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid, until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital in serious condition. Upon arriving at the hospital his condition was downgraded to life-threatening by a physician.

Initial reports indicate the shooting was accidental. Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and Crime Scene Investigators are processing the scene in an effort to obtain additional details.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.