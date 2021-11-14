Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Wayne Trace

A woman was in life-threatening condition this morning after being struck by a vehicle on Fort Wayne's southeast side Saturday night.

The victim called Fort Wayne police to the 4000 block of Wayne Trace just after 10 p.m., telling dispatchers she had just been hit by a vehicle, city police said in a statement.

Officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk, the statement said.

It said investigators believe the woman was struck because of a domestic dispute. The driver of the vehicle was being interviewed, police said; no charges had been filed against the driver.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, where she was downgraded to life-threatening condition by a physician, police said.